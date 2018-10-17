CLOSE
Charm City
Expect Delays, Road Closures Saturday Due To Baltimore Running Festival

MTA Link Bus

Source: Cheryl Fields / ATU Local 1300

This weekend the Baltimore Running Festival is going to take place and those who live in Baltimore City know that it means the city is basically shut down for most of Saturday.

Road closures can be expected from about 8 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. for various areas depending on the runners’ pace.

 

Source: Baltimore CBS Local News

 

Close