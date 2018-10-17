Expect Delays, Road Closures Saturday Due To Baltimore Running Festival

This weekend the Baltimore Running Festival is going to take place and those who live in Baltimore City know that it means the city is basically shut down for most of Saturday.
Road closures can be expected from about 8 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. for various areas depending on the runners’ pace.
Source: Baltimore CBS Local News
