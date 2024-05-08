Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

final missing body recovered in Baltimore bridge collapse

There’s been a major development in the Key Bridge collapse!

Divers finally found José Mynor López, the last missing construction worker. This is great news for his family and friends, who’ve been waiting for answers for over a month.

The superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police said in a statement, “With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and provides closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event.”

López lived in Baltimore at the time of the collapse after moving to the U.S. from Guatemala.

Now, the focus is on cleaning up this massive mess. ️ Crews are using explosives (whoa!) to break apart the fallen bridge, and the Port of Baltimore will stay closed for most ships while this happens.

The rebuild is expected to take over four years and cost a whopping $1.7 to $1.9 billion.