New York Governor Now Apologizing For Comment About Black Kids

New York Governor Apologizes for Saying Black Kids ‘Don’t Know What a Computer Is’

Sometimes what you say or what you meant to say, can get you in trouble.

Something New York’s Governor is going through right now after a comment she made at a business conference.

The Governor was at the podium, speaking about advocating for more economic opportunities in artificial intelligence for low-income communities. That’s when she said, “Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is. They don’t know, they don’t know these things.”

A comment that drew a lot of criticism. And of course, she was bombarded with jokes and comments, which led her to apologize. She issued a statement, claiming: “I misspoke and I regret it. Of course, Black children in the Bronx know what computers are.” Saying, “The problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI.” And adding, “That’s why I’ve been focused on increasing economic opportunity since Day One of my Administration, and will continue that fight to ensure every New Yorker has a shot at a good-paying job.”

What you meant and what you said. And an example of why and how words are important.

Be careful what you say.