Being a celebrity wife comes with a lot of attention. Some of the attention can be great, but other times it can make it hard to make a name for yourself separate from your spouse. That’s why Rebecca King-Crews, wife of Terry Crews, began to pursue music under an alias.
Crews wanted her music to stand alone and be separate from any pre-judgement people might have. So, under the name Regina Madre she shared her musical talents with the world. But now she’s ready to stop “hiding” her true identity.
Check out her interview above and listen to her single Destiny, below.
Remembering 14 Musical Icons That We Have Lost
Remembering 14 Musical Icons That We Have Lost
1. Aretha Franklin1 of 14
2. Prince2 of 14
3. James Brown3 of 14
4. Whitney Houston4 of 14
5. Michael Jackson5 of 14
6. Minnie Riperton6 of 14
7. Rick James7 of 14
8. Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes8 of 14
9. Ray Charles9 of 14
10. Chuck Berry10 of 14
11. Gerald Levert11 of 14
12. Luther Vandross12 of 14
13. Barry White13 of 14
14. Aaliyah14 of 14
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm! was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com