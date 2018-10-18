Jazzy Report: Ways To Prevent Dementia

Studies show that wearing a hearing aid or undergoing cataract surgery can help lower a person’s chances of developing dementia. A persons risk for dementia decreases by 50% after cataract surgery and 75% after using hearing aids. Scientists believe this is because better hearing and vision allows people to remain in touch with and aware of society.

