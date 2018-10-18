Jazzy Report: Ways To Prevent Dementia

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 10.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Studies show that wearing a hearing aid or undergoing cataract surgery can help lower a person’s chances of developing dementia. A persons risk for dementia decreases by 50% after cataract surgery and 75% after using hearing aids. Scientists believe this is because better hearing and vision allows people to remain in touch with and aware of society.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Jazzy Report: Ways To Prevent Dementia was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been…

A Black soccer dad reflected on what could have happened in a police encounter at his son's match.
10.19.18
Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is…

The 26-year-old has been missing since October 2.
10.19.18
Trump Loses To Obama With Student Debt Relief…

A win for students.
10.19.18
Snatch That Wig! Racist Sunken Place Stories About…

Candidates caught in controversy.
10.19.18
Prosecutors Say Police Misconduct Is Interfering With Sex…

New developments.
10.19.18
Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist…

Georgia's election video discourages Black people from casting a ballot.
10.19.18
Real Life Uncle Ruckus! Minister Jesse Lee Peterson:…

Deplorable.
10.19.18
Woman Who Tried To Block A Black Man…

Hilary Brooke Mueller is not apologizing.
10.17.18
Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was…

Chinedu Valentine Okobi's family demands answers surrounding his deadly police tasing.
10.17.18
Cops Called On Black Man Doing Something White…

Soccer official calls cops on a Black father who did nothing wrong.
10.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close