Tiffany Haddish Talks Career, Dating, Upcoming Rap LP & More

Tiffany Haddish is an easy star to root for, given her rags-to-riches rise to fame and the fact she seems to tell it like it is. In a new interview, Haddish talks about dating, the climb of her fame, and teasing an upcoming rap album among other goals.

Haddish sat down with the New York Times for a feature story that opens with the 38-year-old retelling details of her trip to Greece where she met a man from the country that appeared interested in her. Haddish, careful after a tough divorce, said she needs to move a little differently in the romance department.

The chat also focuses on Haddish getting a starring role in a Tyler Perry film, titled Nobody’s Fool, which the director and film producer crafted with her in mind. This goes along with Haddish starring alongside friend Kevin Hart in Night School and The Oath in what is appearing to be a stacked 2018.

The chat also goes into her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, but skips past a moment Haddish had as a teenager when she was sexually assaulted. It is, without doubt, a painful moment to read Haddish have to recall that time period and explained that she didn’t add it in her memoir because there was no humorous way to do so.

Still, the profile was largely light-hearted as expected and the bombshell that she’s doing a rap album was just sort of slipped in there near the end.

Read the entire profile here.

