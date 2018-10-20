Welp! Katt Williams Slams Hazel E As ‘Light Skin And Ugly’

Katt Williams is back at lashing out at other celebs!

This time it’s his ex-girlfriend Hazel E that’s caught in the crosshairs of his rage.

The recent Emmy winner took to Instagram to spill some serious tea about the disgraced “Love & Hip Hop” reality star claiming that she is an aethiest and ugly, didn’t like being Black and allegedly dated a murderer.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Katt stressed that her lack of belief in God played in role of the demise of their 2-year relationship, not his house being raided back in 2016.

“Truthfully, that’s why I left her — the b***h is a got damn atheist,” he continued. “I told her, ‘Before God, I was the king of the n****s.’ This b***h said, ‘I don’t believe in God or n****s.’ I said, ‘B***h, if you don’t get your satanic, demonic, I-wanna-be-a-cracker in the face a**s up out here, b***h. I will call down the ghost of Sojourner Truth to walk up yo motherf****n’ street.’ What in the Harriet Tubman is this light-skinned ugly b***h talking about? How the f**k is you light-skin and ugly?”

In addition, he claimed that Hazel’s much younger ex Rose Burgundy was a murderer.

“Remember she showed up with that lil’ boy that was like 19?” he asked. “That n***a was a full fledged killer and she had that n***a out here on motherf****n’ red carpets and s**t with a bow tie on. If you don’t get 17 felonies the f**k up out of the Littlefoot premiere, you crossed the line, don’t believe in Jesus a**s b***h.”

Even worse?

He accused Hazel of selling herself to men in Dubai in exchange for sexual favors.

Soon as I leave, the b-tch nose is crooked. She got a under and over bite. The b—- is in Dubai getting sh– on. I love it. Fellas, if your woman goes to Dubai, you know how cleanliness is next to Godliness? Well say Du-bye to that b-tch. They giving them b-tches 10 racks to sh– on them.”

Hazel has yet to publicly respond to his accusations.

JUST MESSY!

BEAUTIES: Do you think Katt is out of line for what he said?

Welp! Katt Williams Slams Hazel E As ‘Light Skin And Ugly’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com