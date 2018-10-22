Patti LaBelle Fondly Remembers Luther Vandross, Talks Elton John, Favorite Patti Pie & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

| 10.22.18
At Majic Under The Stars 2018, Patti LaBelle graced the stage and had everybody singing and dancing to their hearts content including one moment where a fan from Baytown, Christopher Champion got serenaded on stage!

But before THAT happened, the legendary singer spent time with Uncle Funky Larry Jones and Sky Houston backstage to discuss her close relationships with Michael McDonald, Luther Vandross, Elton John and her favorite Patti Pie just in time for the holidays.

On One Luther Factoid Few People Know:

“He loved lamb chops. When he was very sick, close to his end, I went to see him a lot and I would bring him lamb chops and other things that he loved. And he said, “Patti, if you bring me another lamb chop I’m going to go over the rainbow.” And I just brought him many many lamb chops. He gave me so many beautiful things, so many beautiful gowns, jewelry, crystal … and he loved on me. He was our first fan club president!”

On a night that began with the PVAMU Marching Storm leading everyone into Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion to Regina Belle going out of the gate with hits and energy, Majic Under The Stars 2018 defied the cool Houston air with star-studded performances with tints of funk, soul, gospel and most of all, fun. Plus, fans got a chance to meet & greet some of their favorite stars! Head here to view the photos! SOS Band told us to take our time. Midnight Star jammed so hard they made us call the operator to make sure we knew what was going on and then of course, there was Patti. Patti LaBelle would like to remind everyone that she's 74 but even at 74, she slays and knocks everyone out of the park. With a closet full of heels resting on a piano, the dynamic diva whipped through classics as well as brought fans on stage to help sing "Lady Marmalade" with her. See the photos from the incredible night below!

Patti LaBelle Fondly Remembers Luther Vandross, Talks Elton John, Favorite Patti Pie & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

