DL’s Top 10 Hilarious Things Women Do While Waiting For A Proposal

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 10.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Women start acting a little strangely when they’re waiting for a proposal. This could happen after you’ve been together for a while or if you’ve been talking about the future more. When a woman is waiting for a proposal she will attach meaning to everything, practice their reaction, and try out addressing their man’s mother as mom.

DL’s Top 10 Hilarious Things Women Do While Waiting For A Proposal was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

