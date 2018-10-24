CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Tia Mowry And Loretta Devine Star In New Netflix Comedy

Leave a comment

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine will be staring in a new Netflix comedy called Family Reunion. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, which will feature an all-black writers room, has been picked up for a total of 20 episodes.

According to the synopsis, the comedy will center “on Cocoa McKellan (Mowry), a free-spirited mother from Seattle. When she and her former football-playing husband Moz and their four children travel from their home in the big city to the small town of Columbus, Ga., for the McKellan Family Reunion, they get to know an extended family they didn’t realize they were missing.”

Devine will be playing the role of the family’s matriarch, M’Dear. She expressed her excitement for the show and said, “I am so blessed to be part of this new and exciting moment in time that will touch and bring laughter, smiles, and joy to everyone who sees it. That is Family Reunion for me right now. When you see it, I think you are gonna love it, because it is all about family.…the core of everything.”

Meet Tia Mowry's Baby Girl, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet Tia Mowry's Baby Girl, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

Continue reading Meet Tia Mowry’s Baby Girl, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

Meet Tia Mowry's Baby Girl, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Tia Mowry And Loretta Devine Star In New Netflix Comedy was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Gets Light Sentence For Hate Crime After…

A judgment has come down.
10.25.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…

Alarms sounded.
10.25.18
What? GOP Mayor Bans Black Girls From Town…

Dancing and discrimination?
10.25.18
[Report] Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of…

According to CNN potential explosive devices were mailed to the homes of The Obamas and The Clintons. The Secret Service intercepted…
10.24.18
Sheriff Tries Everything Not To Pay Jury Award…

A Florida sheriff refused to pay a jury award of about $25 million.
10.25.18
The Legendary Al Roker Lays Into The Clueless…

Roker has been with NBC since 1978.
10.25.18
Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With…

R&B Singer Ro James is set to release his newest project “Mirrors,” on November 19th which is his birthday. What…
10.24.18
White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey…

Sending a hateful message.
10.24.18
Dear White [And Black] People: Here’s Why Blackface…

Here's a history lesson.
10.24.18
Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early…

There's evidence of widespread suppression efforts during the early voting period.
10.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close