CLOSE
National
Home > National

Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton Effect, Explained

The two ads are tied together by their blatant use of racism to exploit white fear of Black and brown people.

Leave a comment

History was repeating itself with the release of President Donald Trump’s new dog-whistling political ad days before the crucial Midterm elections. It was reminiscent of the Republicans’ infamous Willie Horton spot that exploited white fear of Black men ahead of the 1988 presidential election.

See Also: Republicans Are Using Every Racist Stereotype Imaginable For The Midterm Elections

Most of the nation learned about Horton from a 53-second ad intended to send white voters flocking to the polls to vote for then-Vice President George H.W. Bush in theoretical exchange for protection from the alleged hoards of Black criminals. Horton was a convicted murderer who raped a white woman while out of prison under a weekend furlough program.

With the debut of his new ad, the president was clearly taking a page from that racist playbook. He tweeted a video on Wednesday that blamed Democrats for allowing an undocumented Mexican immigrant for killing two California deputies and warns that liberals would allow hoards of Hispanic migrants into the country.

The video showed deputies removing Luis Bracamontes from a courtroom in February because of his outbursts about killing more cops, during his sentencing.

“Illegal immigrant, Luis Bracamontes, killed our people!” reads the opening text of the ad. “Democrats let him stay.”

The parallels between each commercial were unavoidable. They are tied together by their blatant use of racism to exploit white fear of Black and brown people.

Trump blamed the Democrats for Bracamontes’ crime, and the Horton ad pinned the blame to Bush’s Democratic opponent, former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

Both ads also tell big lies. Massachusetts was not the only state with a furlough program. More than 40 states had similar programs, the Washington Post pointed out in 1988 article. The federal government also had a furlough program in the 1980s.

Trump was trying to build a case on his false claim that migrants at the nation’s southern border are more likely to enter the country illegally under Democratic rule.

The fact is that Trump has deported fewer undocumented immigrants than President Barack Obama did. The difference is that the Obama administration focused on deporting violent criminals and those who posed a national security threat, while Trump has seemed more interested in sending a message by breaking up families regardless of whether a violent crime was committed.

SEE ALSO:

Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With A Blatant Lie

Watch: Drunk White Woman Who Racially Harasses Black Women Faces Consequences After Sobering Up

Politicon 2018 - Day 1

Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says Democrats Need 'A White Male' To Run For President

10 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says Democrats Need 'A White Male' To Run For President

Continue reading Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says Democrats Need ‘A White Male’ To Run For President

Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says Democrats Need 'A White Male' To Run For President

[caption id="attachment_3833616" align="alignnone" width="812"] Source: Rich Polk / Getty[/caption] It was all good just a week ago. After riding high on the Blue wave of Democrats that's been mostly led by Black folks, Michel Avenatti all but lost the collective respect of African-Americans as soon as TIME published a story on Thursday quoting the lawyer insisting that he didn't want a Black person to run for president. It's a little more complicated than that, but his min quote was jarring, to say the least. When asked who he wanted to see as the Democratic Party's nominee in 2020, Avenatti's answer was deliberate: “I think it better be a white male,” he said before adding later: “When you have a white male making the arguments, they carry more weight.” Avenatti's quotes were being circulated on social media just about an hour after Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley recommended the attorney who made a name representing a porn star be referred criminally to the Justice Department to be prosecuted for "potential violations" surrounding the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh. https://twitter.com/PamelaGeller/status/1055524883323441152 That came a few days after a judge ordered Avenatti to pay nearly $5 million to a former colleague in a lawsuit over unpaid back wages. The TIME story made Avenatti's bad week a lot worse ... until folks on social media got wind of the quotes, making Thursday perhaps the lawyer's worst seven-day stretch ever. Avenatti was being called everything from a white supremacist sympathizer to a sexist to a wannabe "white male savior." In essence, Black Twitter disowned Avanatti after virtually adopting him for being so outspoken against the president. But now it would appear that he and Trump are more alike than not. And with a wide range of related emotions, Twitter definitely wasn't having it.

Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton Effect, Explained was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…

Next to Former President Obama, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Georgia is the second politician the media mogul…
11.02.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…

Trump's racist political ad is reminiscent of the Republicans’ infamous 1988 Willie Horton spot.
11.02.18
On The Run! White Woman Wanted After Racist…

The 51-year-old is a wanted woman.
11.02.18
Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second…

Brian Kemp withdrew from his second debate against Stacey Abrams.
11.02.18
Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With…

The newest queen of the sunken place speaks out.
11.01.18
Philadelphia Police Officer Reportedly Posts Photo In Blackface

There is a call for the police officer to be fired
11.01.18
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.
11.01.18
Arrested! White Woman Who Wrote Racist Note To…

Somehow the perpetrator feels that she’s the victim.
11.01.18
Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her…

There has been a series of suspicious deaths connected to the Ferguson protests.
11.01.18
Sister of Self-Hating Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’…

Nina, Treasure Richards' older sibling, claims her mother was also in on the plot to get a free trip to…
10.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close