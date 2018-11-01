“Power” Prequel In The Works

News & Gossip
| 11.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Power” fans get ready because it looks like 50 Cent will be doing a prequel of the show. 50 Cent’s character, “Kanan” was killed off last season and it left fans wanting to know about the backstory of him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On social media, 50 Cent posted a picture of him sitting on old school police cards and told fans about the prequel. Headkrack mentioned this is a dope idea because we can see how Tommy, Tasha and Ghost developed a friendship and what all went down before he was arrested. 50 Cent wouldn’t play himself because it would be late 80’s early 90’s so they would have to cast a younger version of him.

SEE ALSO: Aww Baby: 50 Cent Goes Savage On Ashanti After She Only Sells 24 Concert Tickets

Lastly, musicians and fans gathered to celebrate the life of Mac Miller. The rapper passed away a month ago from a suspected overdose and it left many with a heavy heart. Jhené Aiko, Anderson Paak and many more performed, which makes us know he was really loved.

See 50 Cent drama below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

“Power” Prequel In The Works was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…

Next to Former President Obama, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Georgia is the second politician the media mogul…
11.02.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…

Trump's racist political ad is reminiscent of the Republicans’ infamous 1988 Willie Horton spot.
11.02.18
On The Run! White Woman Wanted After Racist…

The 51-year-old is a wanted woman.
11.02.18
Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second…

Brian Kemp withdrew from his second debate against Stacey Abrams.
11.02.18
Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With…

The newest queen of the sunken place speaks out.
11.01.18
Philadelphia Police Officer Reportedly Posts Photo In Blackface

There is a call for the police officer to be fired
11.01.18
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.
11.01.18
Arrested! White Woman Who Wrote Racist Note To…

Somehow the perpetrator feels that she’s the victim.
11.01.18
Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her…

There has been a series of suspicious deaths connected to the Ferguson protests.
11.01.18
Sister of Self-Hating Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’…

Nina, Treasure Richards' older sibling, claims her mother was also in on the plot to get a free trip to…
10.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close