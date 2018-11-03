CLOSE
Ice Cube Part Of Investment Group To Buy 22 Sports TV Stations

The rapper and actor's Big3 partners are also a part of this venture alongside Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian.

The West Coast Rap All Stars Show was held in Planet Hollywood Casino Hotel in Las Vegas

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Ice Cube has long established himself in other areas outside the medium of music and acting, and now he’s hoping to get into the sports television business too. The rapper and actor is part of an investment group that is hoping to purchase 22 regional sports stations.

The Blast reports:

According to our sources, the legendary rapper is joining forces with Carolyn Rafaelian, the founder of popular bangle brand Alex and Ani, in a bid to buy 22 regional sports television stations.

Sources close to the deal tell The Blast that Rafaelian “is going in huge on this” with Ice Cube and will be investing heavily in the deal.

Rafaelian, based on the success of the Alex and Ani brand, is #21 on the Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. She was also named “America’s richest jeweler.” She was also named one of People Magazine’s “25 Woman Changing the World.”

Cube is also being joined by his partners in the Big3 basketball league in making the bid.

According to the Wall Street Journal and also mentioned by the outlet, the stations are valued at $25 billion. Disney has to let the stations go as part of their deal to acquire 21st Century Fox.

Photo: WENN

