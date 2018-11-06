CLOSE
Celebs Share Their Election Day 2018 Voting Photos

In past years, midterm elections have typically drawn far less interest among all voters but this year is different with celebrities playing a big part.

It’s Election Day in the U.S., and celebrities like Kerry Washington, Diddy, Jada Pinkett-Smith and more are making their voices heard at the polls this year, while encouraging fans to do the same!

Check out the gallery below to see which of your favorite celebs voted!

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Share Their Election Day 2018 Voting Photos was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

Latest
Former National Teacher Of The Year Jahana Hayes…

Former national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes has been declared the winner of her congressional race in Connecticut.
11.07.18
Felon Voting Rights Restoration In Florida Is A…

Florida Amendment 4 passed, granting voting rights to ex-felons.
11.07.18
Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By…

Andrew Gillum on Tuesday night barely fell short in his historic quest to become the first Black governor of Florida's next governor.
11.07.18
Tish James Becomes New York’s Attorney General And…

Letitia A. "Tish" James made history Tuesday night after she was projected to win her election to New York state's…
11.07.18
Ben Jealous Falls Short In His Bid To…

Ben Jealous fell short in his effort to become governor of Maryland when he lost the election on Tuesday night to…
11.07.18
Ayanna Pressley Becomes First Black Woman To Represent…

Ayanna Pressley on Tuesday night officially became the first Black women to represent Massachusetts in Congress after officials confirmed her…
11.07.18
Prince Georges County Polling Places Reportedly Running Out…

Prince George’s County voters are upset because polling places are reportedly running out of ballots. Some have reported that polling places…
11.07.18
Campaigns Make Final Election Day Push As Celebrities…

From Oprah to Diddy to Dave Chappelle to Barack Obama, big names were giving candidates a big boost.
11.06.18
Charges Against Woman Who Surrendered To Cops Over…

Susan Westwood, dubbed South Park Susan, has surrendered to police.
11.05.18
Watch: Chris Rock And Keegan-Michael Key School Black…

Comedians Chris Rock and Keegan-Michael Key offer a video primer to Black people on their voting rights.
11.05.18
