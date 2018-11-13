CLOSE
National
Home > National

Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving Away 200,000 Chicken Sandwiches To Celebrate

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Chick-fil-A is preparing to give away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches to celebrate the launch of its new delivery service, rolling out today (11/13). To access the free-food offer from the company, customers must order Chick-fil-A for delivery before November 20 through the DoorDash app OR through the website and use the promo code CFADELIVERY.

Orders that qualify must be placed after 10:30 a.m. and be at least $5 or more.

But … there’s a small catch to the delivery service.

RELATED: Woman Unexpectedly Gives Birth In Chick-Fil-A And Her Baby Gets Free Food For Life

RELATED: Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks To This Flash Mob

The service — and the free-chicken sandwich offer — is only available to customers within a 10-minute drive of a Chick-fil-A restaurant. Meaning, you can’t live on the other side of the city and try to order Chick-fil-A via DoorDash. Why?

DoorDash wants to “maintain its commitment to high-quality service” as well as Chick-fil-a’s food quality.

Good luck!

Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving Away 200,000 Chicken Sandwiches To Celebrate was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No…

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor called the police on a Black student for no good reason.
11.14.18
California Inmates Are Being Paid $1 An Hour…

The fires have reportedly killed 31 people.
11.14.18
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…

The former first lady is promoting her newly published memoir.
11.14.18
Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to…
11.14.18
Protesters Ready To Raise Hell Outside Midlothian Police…

"We still don’t know his name. They’re trying to keep that from us," said a protester.
11.14.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…

Looks like we will see a court battle over First Amendment rights and the Presidency. CNN and reporter Jim Acosta…
11.14.18
Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud…

“Count every vote!” Gillum demands.
11.14.18
Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith…

They are facing a runoff on Nov. 27.
11.14.18
Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber…

When did fatigue make you shoot someone?
11.13.18
Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting Enters Political…

A Black man paralyzed in a police shooting campaigns for a seat on the Pittsburgh City Council.
11.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close