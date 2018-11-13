All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade at Trump

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took several swipes at President Donald Trump—to the delight of many. Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” was released on Tuesday, and she’s been making the rounds to promote the book.

Appearing Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” anchor Robin Roberts confirmed with Obama that she has no interest in running for president but wanted to know who would make a good candidate to beat Trump in 2020.

“I think, at this point, everybody’s qualified and everyone should run. I might even tap [her younger daughter] Sasha!” Obama said, receiving a ton of laughter from the audience who got the message that anyone is better than Trump.

While Obama declined to offer a specific name, she was clear that the candidates—unlike Trump—should be respectful of others.

“That’s the thing that I’m going to be looking out for. I don’t want people in either party tearing each other up to get to the nomination. I’m going to be looking to see who handles themselves and each other with dignity and respect so that by the time people get to the general (election), people aren’t beat up and battered,” she stated.

Obama takes several direct shots at Trump in her book.

She slams the president for promoting the “birther” conspiracy theory that questioned whether her husband, President Barack Obama, was born in the United States.

“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him,” she writes.

She also explains the look of displeasure on her face during Trump’s inauguration.

“Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics there were bad, that what the public saw didn’t reflect the President’s reality or ideals, but in this case, maybe it did. Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment. I stopped even trying to smile,” she said.

