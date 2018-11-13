University Of Texas At San Antonio Professor Calls 9-1-1 On Student Who Had Her Feet Up During Class

Officials with the University of Texas at San Antonio issued a statement Monday, saying they were “concerned” by a video circulating Twitter showing a student being escorted out of a lecture hall by campus police and would be looking into the incident.

The minute-long clip was filmed by Twitter user Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal), who said his professor called police on a classmate because she “had her feet up.” He added the professor called the class “uncivil” because students were on their cellphones.

The student in the video Twitter user @FavoritePaigeee, retweeted his post, identifying herself as the woman escorted out by police. She also identified the professor as Anita Moss and said a report had been filed.

This is me in Anita Moss’ 2053 Bio classroom. Upon entering class I was told I needed to leave or would be escorted out by officers, I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once. A police report is being filed atm, this is just the beginning. Thanks for your support! https://t.co/YUZGmwgFa7 — pistachio 🍂🍁 (@FavoritePaigeee) November 12, 2018

UTSA’s Chief Communications Officer Joe Izbrand issued a statement via email to mySA.com:

“We are aware of this situation and are working closely with the student and Department of Biology to better understand what happened today,” his statement reads.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Andrews Espy replied to Rawal’s thread of hundreds of replies from Twitter users outraged by the professor.

“All, COS Interim Dean Howard Grimes and I both have been made aware of this,” her tweet reads. “Creating a classroom environment that is conducive to learning is our priority, so we too are concerned by this video and will respond accordingly when we can learn more.”

COS Interim Dean Howard Grimes and I both are aware of the video that was taken in a biology classroom earlier today. Creating a classroom environment that is conducive to learning is our priority, so we too are concerned and will respond accordingly when we learn more. #utsa — Kimberly Andrews Espy (@ProvostEspy) November 12, 2018

So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil 😬 pic.twitter.com/spq0ShXiFU — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

University Of Texas At San Antonio Professor Calls 9-1-1 On Student Who Had Her Feet Up During Class was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com