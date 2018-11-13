CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

University Of Texas At San Antonio Professor Calls 9-1-1 On Student Who Had Her Feet Up During Class

Leave a comment

Officials with the University of Texas at San Antonio issued a statement Monday, saying they were “concerned” by a video circulating Twitter showing a student being escorted out of a lecture hall by campus police and would be looking into the incident.

The minute-long clip was filmed by Twitter user Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal), who said his professor called police on a classmate because she “had her feet up.” He added the professor called the class “uncivil” because students were on their cellphones.

The student in the video Twitter user @FavoritePaigeee, retweeted his post, identifying herself as the woman escorted out by police. She also identified the professor as Anita Moss and said a report had been filed.

UTSA’s Chief Communications Officer Joe Izbrand issued a statement via email to mySA.com:

“We are aware of this situation and are working closely with the student and Department of Biology to better understand what happened today,” his statement reads.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Andrews Espy replied to Rawal’s thread of hundreds of replies from Twitter users outraged by the professor.

“All, COS Interim Dean Howard Grimes and I both have been made aware of this,” her tweet reads. “Creating a classroom environment that is conducive to learning is our priority, so we too are concerned by this video and will respond accordingly when we can learn more.”

21 Rappers Who Went To College

5 photos Launch gallery

21 Rappers Who Went To College

Continue reading 21 Rappers Who Went To College

21 Rappers Who Went To College

Believe it or not rappers have a lot more going on for them then just a hit single and a few tours. Here’s a quick look at 21 rappers who attended college.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

University Of Texas At San Antonio Professor Calls 9-1-1 On Student Who Had Her Feet Up During Class was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No…

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor called the police on a Black student for no good reason.
11.14.18
California Inmates Are Being Paid $1 An Hour…

The fires have reportedly killed 31 people.
11.14.18
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…

The former first lady is promoting her newly published memoir.
11.14.18
Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to…
11.14.18
Protesters Ready To Raise Hell Outside Midlothian Police…

"We still don’t know his name. They’re trying to keep that from us," said a protester.
11.14.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…

Looks like we will see a court battle over First Amendment rights and the Presidency. CNN and reporter Jim Acosta…
11.14.18
Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud…

“Count every vote!” Gillum demands.
11.14.18
Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith…

They are facing a runoff on Nov. 27.
11.14.18
Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber…

When did fatigue make you shoot someone?
11.13.18
Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting Enters Political…

A Black man paralyzed in a police shooting campaigns for a seat on the Pittsburgh City Council.
11.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close