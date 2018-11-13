The fires in California are raging and causing massive destruction and loss of life. Normally in times like these people come together. DL says it usually starts “from the top down,” but this president instead decided to take “time to be petty.” He said that the fires are due to lack of Forrest maintenance. He hasn’t even said that he’s praying for the people affected. He’s selfish.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DL’s GED Section: We Need To Come Together Not Be Petty was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: