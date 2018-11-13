Hip-Hop Wired Exclusive: T-Pain Goes Deep Into VR On ‘T-Pain’s School of Business’ [Video]

T-Pain might best be known as one of R&B music’s top hitmakers, but he’s also got a savvy eye for upcoming business trends as evidenced on his new Fuse series, T-Pain’s School of Business. Tallahassee Pain sat down with the creators of virtual reality software Mind Show and got into a deep discussion with one of the founders who was the 3-D animator that created The Matrix bullet effects.

On T-Pain’s School of Business, T-Pain meets with entrepreneurs and start-up organizations as they try to get their next big idea off the ground. On tonight’s episode, the founders of Mind Show reveal the science behind their VR setup and even get T-Pain in on the action by playing an animated tomato heckling a piece of lettuce in a performance venue.

We have an exclusive clip from tonight’s T-Pain’s School of Business episode featuring T-Pain The Heckling Tomato below.

Photo: FUSE

