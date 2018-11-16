CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jill ‘Monsta Mind’ Scott Claps Back At All The Dehydrated Dudes Swarming Her DMs

The sensual singer has a message for you if you're thirsty.

Leave a comment
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans Concert

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Jill Scott left the whole nation thirsty after fans got a glimpse of what that mouf do in a clip that went viral this week. Her skills were so elite, in fact, men started bombarding her DMs—but Scott isn’t here for it as she swears everybody missed the point of it all.

“Good morning Love Village & welcome newbies,” she tweeted. “I don’t know who tweeted that snippet but they didn’t capture the point. There’s good intention in everything I do, particularly for couples. I’ve BEEN me baby. ALL of me. Check the discography. Peace.”

Apparently, the clip is old and she prefers folks sliding into her DMs call her “Ms. Monsta Mind” instead of “big head.”

“Meet and greet? Sure. Anything else? Nope. I didn’t post that old ass snippet. Piss on whoever did! I would’ve, at least, posted that damn point of it all. Trust, there’s always purpose in what I do. My DMs blowing up and idiots, who’ll never know what I do for the man I [love], hollering “hey big head” wasn’t it. It’s Ms. Monsta Mind or Ms Brilliant Brain Jane btw lil menz. Pa Tahhhh!!!,” she said in another message aimed at dehydrated men everywhere.

See below and Jill, let us know…what message did we miss exactly?

Photo: WENN

Jill ‘Monsta Mind’ Scott Claps Back At All The Dehydrated Dudes Swarming Her DMs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Politicians Are Trying To Save The Democratic…

Black politicians are trying to save the Democratic Party from self-destruction.
11.16.18
Report: Public Housing Is A Complete Disaster Under…

The statistics don't lie.
11.16.18
Actress/Model & Diddy Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter Dead At…

Actress and a model Kim Porter, the former longtime girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs was found dead in her L.A.…
11.15.18
Attorney Lee Merritt Blasts The White Officer Who…

Attorney Lee Merritt blasted the white officer who killed Jemel Roberson.
11.16.18
Black Republican Mia Love Sues To Not Lose…

Love has been getting little support from Republicans.
11.16.18
Busted! Police Give White Women A Free Pass…

An experiment shows that police racially profiled Black men who wore hoodies in a Tennessee mall.
11.15.18
Jussie Smollett Said ‘F*ck No!’ To His Character…

The actor wanted Jamal Lyon to have a Black partner.
11.15.18
Black Lawmaker Won’t Apologize For Using N-Word When…

A white lawmaker’s racist post had been swept under the rug.
11.15.18
State Sen. Nikema Williams Says She Was ‘Singled…

Williams is the first woman to hold her state legislative seat.
11.15.18
Mississippi Governor Defends Hyde-Smith ‘Public Hanging’ Comment Because…

Governor Phil Bryant shows he is just as racist as we would expect.
11.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close