CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Feelin’ It? Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Reveal Newborn Daughter’s Name

Proud father D-Wade got his baby girl's name tatted...photo below.

Leave a comment

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have decided to let fans in on their latest addition’s name. Despite the recent trend of odd and over-the-top baby names, we are excited to say they chose a completely normal moniker.

Hitting Instagram to share a heartwarming memory with friends, family, and fans, Wade posted a photo of some new ink. “TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me,” he captioned the pic. “Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave.”

Earlier on in the week, mom and dad shared photos in which they bonded with their newborn daughter. The famed actress is obsessed with her baby smell, while her NBA superstar husband has been watching football with little Kaavia.

See some photos below and let us know if you like the couple’s name choice?

Photo: WENN, Instagram

Feelin’ It? Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Reveal Newborn Daughter’s Name was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Andrew Gillum Lost Florida Election Because Of Racism,…

The role of racism factored heavily in the Florida gubernatorial election, but not exactly how you might think it did.
11.17.18
‘He Just Started Shooting’: Cop Shot Jemel Roberson…

The narrative surrounding the controversial shooting of Jemel Roberson continued to take twists and turns nearly a week after the…
11.17.18
Melania Trump Whines That People Criticize Her Foolish…

Girl, bye!
11.17.18
Black Man Who Was Beat Unconscious By Arizona…

Robert Johnson is still recovering from his injuries.
11.17.18
Newly Elected DA Criticizes Faith Johnson’s Handling Of…

Retired judge John Creuzot won by a landslide.
11.17.18
Black Politicians Are Trying To Save The Democratic…

Black politicians are trying to save the Democratic Party from self-destruction.
11.16.18
Report: Public Housing Is A Complete Disaster Under…

The statistics don't lie.
11.16.18
Actress/Model & Diddy Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter Dead At…

Actress and a model Kim Porter, the former longtime girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs was found dead in her L.A.…
11.16.18
Attorney Lee Merritt Blasts The White Officer Who…

Attorney Lee Merritt blasted the white officer who killed Jemel Roberson.
11.16.18
Black Republican Mia Love Sues To Not Lose…

Love has been getting little support from Republicans.
11.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close