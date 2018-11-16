Feelin’ It? Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Reveal Newborn Daughter’s Name

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have decided to let fans in on their latest addition’s name. Despite the recent trend of odd and over-the-top baby names, we are excited to say they chose a completely normal moniker.

Hitting Instagram to share a heartwarming memory with friends, family, and fans, Wade posted a photo of some new ink. “TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me,” he captioned the pic. “Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave.”

Earlier on in the week, mom and dad shared photos in which they bonded with their newborn daughter. The famed actress is obsessed with her baby smell, while her NBA superstar husband has been watching football with little Kaavia.

See some photos below and let us know if you like the couple’s name choice?

Photo: WENN, Instagram

