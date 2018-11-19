CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Man Accused Of Bomb Threat Told Police He Was Referring To Using The Restroom

Leave a comment

(Screenshot Nola.com)

A man accused of threatening to blow up a New Orleans restaurant on the night of Nov. 13 claimed to police when confronted about the allegation that his words were merely a reference to a bowel movement, NOLA.com reports.

According to the warrant, the restaurant’s manager said that Posey approached the food preparation area and asked her what time the restaurant closed, she told the man she did not know when the restaurant closed, the manager told police. The manager then stated the man, replied, “Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

The bomb threat was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Arthur Posey, 30, was booked on charges in connection to a bomb threat after his story was not corroborated with the restaurant’s employees, New Orleans police wrote in the warrant. Shortly after police were made aware of the bomb threat at the Canal Street restaurant, an officer confronted Posey inside a business in the next block, where the officer saw Posey enter.

Posey allegedly told the officer he told a male employee he was going to “’blow the bathroom up,’ in reference to a bowel movement,” the warrant states. But, police say a the employee told officers Posey never mentioned anything about a bathroom.

The local news outlet reports, Posey faces two counts of communicating of false information of planned arson. Posey will reportedly be represented by a public defender. He scheduled a mental competency hearing for Nov. 29.

Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home

Continue reading Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home

Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Accused Of Bomb Threat Told Police He Was Referring To Using The Restroom was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Hospital Shooting Victim Dr. Tamara O’Neal Was…

One of the two victims killed in Monday's hospital shooting in Chicago was a Black woman doctor named Tamara O'Neal,…
11.20.18
Anti-Abortion Bill Could Give The Death Penalty As…

Ohio Republicans are pushing a disturbing a new bill.
11.20.18
Who Killed Jemel Roberson? Cop’s Name Kept Under…

The Midlothian Police Department is concealing the name of the officer who killed Jemel Roberson.
11.20.18
Kim Porter’s Autopsy Results Revealed As Questions Linger…

As Kim Porter's loved ones continued mourning, questions lingered over how exactly the 47-year-old died.
11.20.18
What’s Next For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum?…

Andrew Gillum's and Stacey Abrams' concessions in their gubernatorial elections left their political ambitions unfulfilled ... for now, that is.
11.20.18
Police Trying To Cover Up Killing of Morehouse…

Are the police trying to cover up the killing of Chinedu Okobi?
11.20.18
Brenda Snipes Quits Working As The Broward County…

She is resigning after 15 years.
11.20.18
Chicago Pastor Kicks Young Man Out Of His…

Watch the disturbing and sad video.
11.20.18
Music Mogul Jermaine Dupri Will Be Celebrated At…

Jermaine Dupri’s legacy in music goes back as far as the early 80’s, dancing on stage with the great Diana…
11.19.18
Kansas Governor Calls For County Commissioner’s Resignation Days…

Kansas' governor called for the resignation of a county commissioner over his racist remark at a board meeting.
11.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close