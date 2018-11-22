CLOSE
Join Us In Celebrating Tom Joyner At Urban One Honors In Washington D.C!

U1 Honors With MGM National Harbor Logo

Source: U1 Honors / Urban One Honors

Tom Joyner’s history in Broadcasting goes back 5 decades. The nickname ‘The Flyjock” comes from simultaneously holding down shows in Chicago and Dallas, flying back and forth to entertain listeners in both markets.

Joyner’s legacy goes beyond radio. His Tom Joyner Foundation has provided financial assistance to students at historically black colleges and universities and has raised millions to help keep students enrolled at HBCUs.

For all of the work Joyner has done and continues to do each day, he will be honored at Urban One Honors with the lifetime achievement award! Join us in celebrating Joyner with this honor! Other honorees included Jermaine DupriTeyana TaylorEleanor Holmes Norton with more to be announced!

Join Us In Celebrating Tom Joyner At Urban One Honors In Washington D.C! was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

