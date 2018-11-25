CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says

Meanwhile, the actual gunman in a mall shooting remained at large for more than two days.

Leave a comment

The way cops have handled the police killing of a Black man on Thanksgiving night in a small Alabama town was increasingly appearing to be nothing short of disastrous and flat-out disrespectful.

First, police officers responded to a mall shooting in Hoover and promptly shot Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. on sight without asking questions that probably would have led to the member of the Army accurately identifying himself as a licensed gun owner. Instead, police decided Bradford and his black skin were a threat, leading an officer to follow his implicitly biased instinct and fire the fatal shot in the Riverchase Galleria.

Police announced immediately after the killing that he was the mall shooter before admitting their avoidable error when it was later found out Bradford’s gun had not been fired, prompting police to change its story. Turns out it may have actually been Bradford who was trying to stop the mall shooting before being shot himself. Meanwhile, the actual gunman remained at large more than two days later.

But now, it was being revealed that police never once tried to notify Bradford’s family while he was, as the Associated Press wrote, “lying in a pool of blood on the mall floor.” Instead, Bradford’s family found out about the tragedy on social media, his aunt told members of the media during a protest Saturday in the Birmingham suburb.

“I can’t believe that this happened on Thanksgiving Day,” a woman who identified herself as Bradford’s aunt said. “No one came to the house to tell them that his son was laying in the Galleria in blood.”

She continued: “We’re not the first family that done lost someone. But we’re the first family that lost someone and didn’t know about it until we looked on social media.”

Bradford’s father said he resented how police immediately described his son as the mall shooter.

“They were so quick to rush to judgment. … I knew my son didn’t do that,” Emantic Bradford Sr. told the AP. “People rushed to judgment. They shouldn’t have done that.”

SEE ALSO:

Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama Mall Shooting Was Not The Shooter

Will Amber Guyger Be Charged With Murder? Former Dallas DA Weighs In On Shooting Of Botham Jean

Botham Jean, EJ Bradford

50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

The troubling trend of police killing unarmed Black people has shown no signs of letting up, from Tamir Rice to Botham Shem Jean to Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr.,, there appears to be nearly a new shooting every week. See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says Take a look below at the growing gallery of unarmed Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police.

Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Accusing ‘Ex Boyfriend NBA Player Dwight Howard’…

A gay man took to Twitter and leveled some pretty strong accusations at NBA star Dwight Howard and his pastor.
11.26.18
Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After…

The way cops have handled the police killing of a Black man on Thanksgiving night in a small Alabama town…
11.26.18
Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama…

Police responding to a shooting at a mall in Alabama apparently shot and killed the wrong person -- a Black…
11.25.18
How And Where To Buy Black For Small…

With the holiday shopping season now in full swing, it's time to make it a point to buy Black.
11.25.18
Why Diddy Chose Faith Evans To Perform At…

More details about the ceremony were being revealed in the lead-up, including attendees such as Faith Evans, who was reportedly…
11.25.18
Michelle Obama Sells 1.4 Million Copies Of Her…

Even without being in office, Michelle and Barack Obama are making boss moves. Michelle released her book, “Becoming,” on November…
11.25.18
Shopping While Black: Boycotts Pop Up Ahead Of…

Calls for boycotts of retail stores are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
11.22.18
White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked…

Dasha Fincher is fighting back with a lawsuit.
11.22.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…

Black Republican Mia Love lost her bid for a third term in Congress.
11.22.18
Scholarship For Black Medical Students Created In Memory…

O’Neal’s medical school classmates remember her as an “advocate” for young Black doctors.
11.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close