eOne Gospel Artist Will McMillan Pays Tribute To His Grandmothers

As many people were celebrating this past Thanksgiving holiday, we can’t forget those who suffer loss during the holidays. It is never easy to lose a loved one, and certainly never easy to lose two loved ones in the same week.

We are praying for the family of Eone gospel recording artist Will McMillan, in the passing of his grandmothers. We are also lifting up his father, Bishop William E. McMillan and Lady McMillan, his siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews – the entire family.

Thank you for sharing these precious memories with the world.

Mother Lucy Gross, affectionately known as “Mother Sunshine” (Prayer Mission COGIC, Pastor Otto Gross Sr. Pastor)

    

Mother Fannie M. McMillan (Rehoboth Ministries COGIC, Bishop William E. McMillan Sr., Son and Pastor)

    

We are praying for all of those who have had to deal with the loss of a loved one.

  

eOne Gospel Artist Will McMillan Pays Tribute To His Grandmothers was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

comments – add yours
