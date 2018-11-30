CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Netflix Cancels ‘Daredevil’ After Three Seasons

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

” data-medium-file=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/14583340333277.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=217&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/14583340333277.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=289&strip=all class=”aligncenter size-full wp-image-9824781″ src=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/14583340333277.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”Daredevil Season 2 suit” width=”289″ height=”400″ /> Source: Patrick Harbron / Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Talk about a surprise in terms of Netflix news.

After letting Luke Cage go along with Iron Fist, the streaming service announced late Thursday that they were cancelling Daredevil, the longest running Marvel series on Netflix.

The show had just completed its third season.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” the company said, per Deadline. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

With Daredevil‘s cancellation, there is only two shows under the Marvel umbrella on Netflix: The Punisher and Jessica Jones. There’s no word on whether or not Daredevil will return on Disney’s streaming service when it launches.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

RELATED: Kingpin Back: Trailer For ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Drops

RELATED: ‘Luke Cage’ Canceled At Netflix

RELATED: The Marvel Cinematic Universe Remembers Stan Lee: “There Will Never Be Another”

Netflix Cancels ‘Daredevil’ After Three Seasons was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes He’s Black And…

Sen. Tim Scott now vows to oppose the nomination of Thomas Farr to the federal district court in North Carolina.
11.30.18
The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where…

Hover, Alabama police announced that the fugitive suspect accused in the mall shooting on Thanksgiving night was arrested Thursday in…
11.30.18
Mississippi Is As American As Any Other State

Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win isn’t “typical Mississippi.” Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win is typical America.
11.30.18
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…

Thomas Farr has a long record as an architect of North Carolina’s efforts to suppress the Black vote.
11.29.18
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…

Democrat Mike Espy lost the Mississippi Senate runoff election to Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday night.
11.28.18
Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is…

The Hoover City Council is more concerned about a lawsuit than justice for EJ Bradford.
11.28.18
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was…

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1067514805265866753 Original Story: An Active…
11.28.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…

Some Black politicians are reluctantly rallying around Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House speaker.
11.28.18
White Mother Begs For Help With Her Black…

One of the rare cases where social media did some good.
11.28.18
Black Woman From St. Louis Might Be Locked…

Precious Jones said, "They are just not going to let me go."
11.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close