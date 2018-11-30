Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa To Be Re-Arraigned

” data-medium-file=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435935056351.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435935056351.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all src=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435935056351.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”Baltimore police chief charged with failing to file taxes; mayor has not asked for resignation” width=”1024″ height=”683″ class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-95962″ /> Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is scheduled for a re-arraignment next month. De Sousa is facing federal tax charges for not filing his tax returns for three straight years in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The hearing is set for Dec. 18.

He resigned in May after just a few months on the job.

Although he has previously pleaded not guilty, typically a re-arraignment means the defendant plans to change the plea.

