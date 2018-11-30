CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa To Be Re-Arraigned

Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435935056351.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435935056351.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all src=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435935056351.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”Baltimore police chief charged with failing to file taxes; mayor has not asked for resignation” width=”1024″ height=”683″ class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-95962″ /> Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is scheduled for a re-arraignment next month. De Sousa is facing federal tax charges for not filing his tax returns for three straight years in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The hearing is set for Dec. 18.

He resigned in May after just a few months on the job.

Although he has previously pleaded not guilty, typically a re-arraignment means the defendant plans to change the plea.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa To Be Re-Arraigned was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling…

Our #ForeverFLOTUS is stunting on the literary world selling more than 2 million copies of "Becoming" in a little over…
12.01.18
Dallas Grand Jury Charges Amber Guyger With Murder…

A grand jury in Dallas on Friday charged former police officer Amber Guyger with murder for killing Botham Jean in…
12.01.18
Woman Delivers Her Own Baby In Front Of…

Never underestimate the power of a Woman. An unidentified woman gave birth in traffic Thursday evening. he baby was delivered…
12.01.18
Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes He’s Black And…

Sen. Tim Scott now vows to oppose the nomination of Thomas Farr to the federal district court in North Carolina.
11.30.18
The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where…

Hover, Alabama police announced that the fugitive suspect accused in the mall shooting on Thanksgiving night was arrested Thursday in…
11.30.18
Mississippi Is As American As Any Other State

Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win isn’t “typical Mississippi.” Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win is typical America.
11.30.18
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…

Thomas Farr has a long record as an architect of North Carolina’s efforts to suppress the Black vote.
11.29.18
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…

Democrat Mike Espy lost the Mississippi Senate runoff election to Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday night.
11.28.18
Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is…

The Hoover City Council is more concerned about a lawsuit than justice for EJ Bradford.
11.28.18
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was…

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1067514805265866753 Original Story: An Active…
11.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close