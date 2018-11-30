Marriott Announces Data Breach Has Affected Millions

” data-medium-file=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435924148307.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435924148307.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all src=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435924148307.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”Sing and logo of the Marriott Hotels and Resorts. The chain…” width=”1024″ height=”641″ class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-95952″ /> Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

Marriott says its guest reservation system has been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million guests.

The hotel chain said Friday the hack affects its Starwood reservation database. They say that hackers were able to get ahold of unauthorized information in 2014, but that the company is just identified that the hack had taken place.

They say about 327 million people, have had information exposed including their names, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers, date of birth and arrival and departure information. For millions of others, their credit card numbers and card expiration dates were potentially compromised.

“We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves. We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward,” said CEO Arne Sorenson in a statement.

So again, make sure that you are constantly checking your credit report and changing your passwords often.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Marriott Announces Data Breach Has Affected Millions was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: