CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Kansas City Chiefs Release RB Kareem Hunt After Domestic Violence Video Surfaces

Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15436353625883.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15436353625883.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all src=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15436353625883.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Chiefs' Kareem Hunt shoved, kicked woman outside apartment, according to TMZ video” width=”1024″ height=”672″ class=”aligncenter size-large wp-image-9824888″ /> Source: Kansas City Star / Getty

Kareem Hunt has gone from star running back in the NFL to out of a job in less than 24 hours.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt on Friday, hours after a video surfaced of him kicking and pushing a woman inside of a Cleveland hotel room this past February.

He was originally placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt,” the Chiefs said in the statement. “At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

In a statement, Hunt apologized for his actions, saying, “I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this.”

TMZ published a video showing the running back shoving and kicking a woman. It was the first time the video had been publicized. In the video, Hunt can be seen arguing with the woman and being separated by numerous people.

No charges were filed in the incident and neither the NFL nor the Chiefs were aware of the video until today.

“The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today,” the league said.

Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017 and was having another stellar season on the field for the 9-2 Chiefs, putting up 824 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs Release RB Kareem Hunt After Domestic Violence Video Surfaces was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling…

Our #ForeverFLOTUS is stunting on the literary world selling more than 2 million copies of "Becoming" in a little over…
12.01.18
Dallas Grand Jury Charges Amber Guyger With Murder…

A grand jury in Dallas on Friday charged former police officer Amber Guyger with murder for killing Botham Jean in…
12.01.18
Woman Delivers Her Own Baby In Front Of…

Never underestimate the power of a Woman. An unidentified woman gave birth in traffic Thursday evening. he baby was delivered…
12.01.18
Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes He’s Black And…

Sen. Tim Scott now vows to oppose the nomination of Thomas Farr to the federal district court in North Carolina.
11.30.18
The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where…

Hover, Alabama police announced that the fugitive suspect accused in the mall shooting on Thanksgiving night was arrested Thursday in…
11.30.18
Mississippi Is As American As Any Other State

Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win isn’t “typical Mississippi.” Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win is typical America.
11.30.18
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…

Thomas Farr has a long record as an architect of North Carolina’s efforts to suppress the Black vote.
11.29.18
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…

Democrat Mike Espy lost the Mississippi Senate runoff election to Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday night.
11.28.18
Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is…

The Hoover City Council is more concerned about a lawsuit than justice for EJ Bradford.
11.28.18
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was…

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1067514805265866753 Original Story: An Active…
11.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close