CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Evelyn Lozada Demands Investigation Into Breeder After Dogs Become Gravely Ill

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit PR Photos) 

“Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada is reportedly demanding officials investigate a family she believes sold her sick dogs.

According to The Blast, Lozada bought two Maltipoo puppies for her son from a breeder after responding to an online posting. The dogs’ have been “extremely lethargic and unable to control their bowels” since their arrival, reports The Blast.

Lozada took the dogs to the vet and was reportedly told told the animals had parasites and needed urgent treatment.

Both dogs have allegedly been taken to the vet multiple times this past week for health-related issues.

To add insult to injury, Lozada reportedly gave the dogs a bath and discovered their fur had been dyed brown and they’re actually white.

The reality star has reportedly reached back out to the breeder, Jezriel Kenney, to complain, but the woman is allegedly denying any responsibility and refusing to help with expenses.

The breeder’s father, a man named Rick Kenney, was reportedly arrested after being accused of selling sick puppies online. Officials reportedly found over a dozen sick animals when they entered his home.

The breeder’s mother, Trina Kenney, has reportedly also been in trouble. She was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of selling sick horses. It appears the daughter has followed in the footsteps of her parents.

Lozada is reportedly in the process of contacting a detective to investigate the matter further.

Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs

18 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs

Continue reading Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs

Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Evelyn Lozada Demands Investigation Into Breeder After Dogs Become Gravely Ill was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Killing 49…

On December 4, 1969, Fred Hampton—21-year-old chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (BPP)—was murdered by Chicago police…
12.05.18
‘You’re A Coward!’ Dad Says EJ Bradford’s Autopsy…

A private autopsy of the 21-year-old EJ Bradford revealed that Alabama police shot him three times from behind.
12.04.18
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Guts Open Sarah Huckabee Sanders And…

The Bronx native had time today.
12.04.18
HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary Proves Her Spirit Is…

"What this film seeks to do is humanize Sandy as a person. I think that we achieved that very well,"…
12.04.18
Alabama Officials Pledge Silence In EJ Bradford’s Police…

The Rev. Jesse Jackson demanded release of police body camera video.
12.04.18
3 Florida Cops Kill Black Mental Patient Who…

Jarvis Randall is the latest in a list of mentally ill African-American men killed by police.
12.04.18
GM Workers In Area That Went For Trump…

These voters are loyal.
12.04.18
“Power” Star Rotimi Will Receive The “Generation Next”…

Power star Rotimi will receive the “Generation Next” award at this Sunday’s Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington,…
12.03.18
Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’…

Black Republican Rep. Mia Love lashed out at the President Trump-dominated GOP for its hostility toward minorities and women.
12.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close