King Of R&B: Raheem DeVaughn The Love King Of R&B

Raheem DeVaughn

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

Raheem DeVaughn breaks down his journey that lead to his latest project , Decade Of A Love King. 

In the height of the latest topic, from R&B singer Jacquees ; the question is , who is the King of R&B?

Many argue that of this generation of soulful singers, Chris Brown takes the crown and Trey Songz for a close second. As a whole, you have to them factor in Tyrese, R. Kelly, Usher, Ginuwine, and the list goes on.

One man that has yet to speak on the actual topic itself , has the dubbed himself the Love King of R &  B. Without a doubt, Raheem DeVaughn knows love and openly mentions his relationship.

When it comes to the industry, he says , ” I feel like my name deserves to be mentioned in certain arenas , that it’s not always mentioned, and it should be mentioned.” He highlights the key to claiming the crown is, ” Cry about it, you do nothing, or you be productive let your work and your artistry speak for it’s self.”

Raheem Devaughn

