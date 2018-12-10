Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Raheem DeVaughn breaks down his journey that lead to his latest project , Decade Of A Love King.

In the height of the latest topic, from R&B singer Jacquees ; the question is , who is the King of R&B?

Who’s The King? Jacquees Believes He’s The King Of R&B, J. Holiday, Tank, Tyrese Respond

Many argue that of this generation of soulful singers, Chris Brown takes the crown and Trey Songz for a close second. As a whole, you have to them factor in Tyrese, R. Kelly, Usher, Ginuwine, and the list goes on.

One man that has yet to speak on the actual topic itself , has the dubbed himself the Love King of R & B. Without a doubt, Raheem DeVaughn knows love and openly mentions his relationship.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

When it comes to the industry, he says , ” I feel like my name deserves to be mentioned in certain arenas , that it’s not always mentioned, and it should be mentioned.” He highlights the key to claiming the crown is, ” Cry about it, you do nothing, or you be productive let your work and your artistry speak for it’s self.”

King Of R&B: Raheem DeVaughn The Love King Of R&B was originally published on Foxync.com