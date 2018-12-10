Who’s The King? Jacquees Believes He’s The King Of R&B, J. Holiday, Tank, Tyrese Respond

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. TextÂ MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Cash Money singer Jacquees caused quite a stir on social media over the weekend when he proclaimed himself the king of R&B of this particular generation.
It prompted a who’s who of artists to come out and dispute the “You” singer’s claims, from Tank who gave the crown to R. Kelly and that there was no other person who could hold it …
View this post on Instagram
Every artist is supposed to believe they can fly but only one man made it happen. @rkelly body of work is still bible. I love ALL of the artist out now and some are having amazing success but to be the King you have to beat the King and his stats still stand. Imagine if “I Believe I Can Fly” had streaming when it dropped..geesh!!! I’ll let you guys focus on kings and queens.. I’ll stay focused on being around for another 20yrs! #Elevation #RnBMoney #TheGeneral
To Tyrese who thought Jacquees was trolling something serious with his video. In fact, he nominated two artists who he believes have been king of this particular generation — Virginia boys Trey Songz and Chris Brown. He was also quick to point out that in his eyes, the last no skips R&B album that dropped was TGT’s Three Kings album.
View this post on Instagram
How Sway..? How.??……… The way we ALL reacted………. Let me put you up on what’s really movin bruh.. This ain’t Hip Hop my nigha.. You can’t come in this game get hot for a year then try an #T69 nighas and throw that there word #KING around….. Imma keep it a stack with you… The young kings of your generation that’s #been runnin shit is 1 @chrisbrownofficial and 2 @treysongz …. BIG facts! FYI the last real R&B album through and through that has the integrity and blueprint of the culture that was made with NO skips was #ThreeKings you got this out of the T69 play book stop trolling my nigha get back in the booth…..
THAT wound up leading to J. Holiday expressing his thoughts on the situation — to near hilarious results too.
Mans had to point out that Gucci jacket when the passerby asked if he was valet. But his three kings? Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Chris Brown.
Hell, even Pleasure P wanted smoke with the entire situation!
View this post on Instagram
@kingjholiday you know i love you bro but i want all the smoke. Let lil bro @jacquees liv. I’m all the way in Fiji but i got time today. Let’s do a Friendly competition between all of us in R&B and see who put out the hottest record!! tell me what day n time and I’m ready for whoever. Oh and PS love n hip hop miami season 2 is on the way Jan 2 😂😂 just thought I’d drop that in there. Love you bro but you wrong.
Eric Bellinger and Usher couldn’t do anything except laugh at all of it. In Bellinger’s eyes, you need more consistency to even claim the crown.
And as to how Breezy feels about all of this? Well, it’s all love for him.
Point is, this is equal parts hilarious and intriguing. I wonder if we’ll get some fire records out of it. And definitely not any diss records!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Lil Duval Says His New Song Will Drop Before Christmas [VIDEO]
- Ty Dolla $ign Facing 15 Years Over Cocaine Possession
- My Fav 80’s Original Female Rappers
Who’s The King? Jacquees Believes He’s The King Of R&B, J. Holiday, Tank, Tyrese Respond was originally published on Theboxhouston.com