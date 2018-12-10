Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. TextÂ MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Cash Money singer Jacquees caused quite a stir on social media over the weekend when he proclaimed himself the king of R&B of this particular generation.

It prompted a who’s who of artists to come out and dispute the “You” singer’s claims, from Tank who gave the crown to R. Kelly and that there was no other person who could hold it …

To Tyrese who thought Jacquees was trolling something serious with his video. In fact, he nominated two artists who he believes have been king of this particular generation — Virginia boys Trey Songz and Chris Brown. He was also quick to point out that in his eyes, the last no skips R&B album that dropped was TGT’s Three Kings album.

THAT wound up leading to J. Holiday expressing his thoughts on the situation — to near hilarious results too.

Mans had to point out that Gucci jacket when the passerby asked if he was valet. But his three kings? Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Chris Brown.

Hell, even Pleasure P wanted smoke with the entire situation!

Eric Bellinger and Usher couldn’t do anything except laugh at all of it. In Bellinger’s eyes, you need more consistency to even claim the crown.

And as to how Breezy feels about all of this? Well, it’s all love for him.

Point is, this is equal parts hilarious and intriguing. I wonder if we’ll get some fire records out of it. And definitely not any diss records!

Who’s The King? Jacquees Believes He’s The King Of R&B, J. Holiday, Tank, Tyrese Respond was originally published on Theboxhouston.com