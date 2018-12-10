CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ty Dolla $ign Facing 15 Years Over Cocaine Possession

Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Jail time for Ty Dolla $ign?

According to TMZ, the singer is facing more than a decade behind bars. This, after a Georgia grand jury indicted him on several drug charges including felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and a misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.

Atlanta cops busted Dolla $ign back in September ahead of a scheduled performance alongside G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert. Officers armed with drug dogs searched his entire crew which reportedly included Skrillex. They allegedly found the narcotics in the crooner’s bag.

No word yet on when Dolla $ign is due back in Fulton County court. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

While You’re Here:

Ty Dolla $ign Arrested In ATL on Cocaine, Marijuana Charges

Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

EXCLUSIVE: Ty Dolla $ign Talks ‘Beach House 3’ Collaborations, What Women Need & More 

23rd Annual American Music Awards

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 22 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

22 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 22 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 22 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 22 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Ty Dolla $ign Facing 15 Years Over Cocaine Possession was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
10 Ways To Give Back During The Holiday…

The winter season means different things for different people. But one consistent commonality is the sense of giving, which has…
12.07.18
7 items
Awkward Moments The Obamas Had To Endure At…

They are certainly going high.
12.07.18
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
16 items
Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That…

The gun threats that shut down the premiere of a docuseries about new allegations from women accusing R. Kelly allegedly…
12.07.18
15 items
Eric Garner’s Killer Will ‘Probably’ Be Indicted Soon,…

Eric Garner's mother repeated her calls for criminal charges against the NYPD officer who choked her son to death more…
12.07.18
Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Killing 49…

On December 4, 1969, Fred Hampton—21-year-old chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party (BPP)—was murdered by Chicago police…
12.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close