Baltimore County Replacing Police Guns that Could Misfire

Gift Card For Groceries Offered At Gun 'Buyback' In Detroit

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Baltimore County is taking guns out of its officer’s hands that could accidentally misfire or not fire at all.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the county is spending more than $1.4 million to replace pistols used by its police officers, sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers. The funds will be used to purchase 2,065 guns as well as holsters, magazines, magazine pouches, gun lights, “dummy” guns used for training and other accessories.

Law enforcement officials first learned of the malfunction back in August from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Then, back in September an officer was hurt when the officer’s gun accidentally fired during a classroom training session.

The county is planning on selling the broken pistols to gun manufacturer Glock to prevent them from eventually entering the open market. It’s unclear how much money they’ll make from the sale.

Baltimore County Replacing Police Guns that Could Misfire

