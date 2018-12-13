CLOSE
Charm City
Raven’s Lamar Jackson to Remain First Quarterback Despite Joe Flacco’s Return

Washington Redskins v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

A first for Joe Flacco come Sunday.

For the first time in his 11 years in Baltimore, a now healthy Flacco will not start at quarterback.

Coach John Harbaugh coming to that decision on Wednesday saying while Flacco will be ready to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rookie Lamar Jackson will remain the team’s #1 QB.

 

Jackson got the job after Flacco suffered an injury to his right hip in a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Source: Baltimore Sun

We Bleed Purple And Black! It’s RavensNation Baby!
Raven’s Lamar Jackson to Remain First Quarterback Despite Joe Flacco’s Return was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

