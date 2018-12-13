Raven’s Lamar Jackson to Remain First Quarterback Despite Joe Flacco’s Return

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A first for Joe Flacco come Sunday.

For the first time in his 11 years in Baltimore, a now healthy Flacco will not start at quarterback.

Coach John Harbaugh coming to that decision on Wednesday saying while Flacco will be ready to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rookie Lamar Jackson will remain the team’s #1 QB.

“I thought Lamar has done a great job.” -Joe Flacco pic.twitter.com/nlvR62wTPw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2018

Jackson got the job after Flacco suffered an injury to his right hip in a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Source: Baltimore Sun

