Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump Is Dismantling Human Rights

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.

Democratic National Convention: Day Three

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Barack Obama is being honored for his stellar record on human rights, which is a sharp contrast to our current President who has helped to tear the country apart with his anti-Black, anti-labor and anti-immigrant policies.

On Wednesday, Obama was honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award in New York. The award celebrates “leaders of the international business, entertainment, and activist communities who have demonstrated a commitment to social change and reflect Robert Kennedy’s passion for equality, justice, basic human rights, and his belief that we all must strive to ‘make gentle the life of this world.’”

 

Obama said at the ceremony, ‘‘I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but I’ve been on this hope kick for a while now. Even ran a couple of campaigns on it. Thank you for officially validating my hope credentials.” He continued, ‘‘If we summon our best selves, we can inspire others to do the same. It’s easy to succumb to cynicism, the notion that hope is a fool’s game… When our leaders are content on making up whatever facts they want, a lot of people have begun to doubt the notion of common ground. Bobby Kennedy’s life reminds us to reject such cynicism.’’

Bobby Kennedy was President John F. Kennedy‘s brother. He was the United States Attorney General from January 1961 to September 1964, and a U.S. Senator for New York from January 1965 to 1968. He was assassinated June 6, 1968 at the age of 42. This year is the 50th anniversary of Bobby Kennedy running for president.

As for our current president, he is feverishly trying to shut down the government for his racist wall, a new immigration proposal is aimed directly at worsening the lives of Black immigrants and companies like General Motors are firing thousands of people after getting a huge tax break from Trump.

