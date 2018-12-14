CLOSE
Charm City
Shots Fired Near Lexington Market, 1 Man Hurt

MTA Link Bus

Source: Cheryl Fields / ATU Local 1300

Baltimore City Police are investigating after an armed robbery may have resulted in the shooting of a man who was waiting at a bus stop.

According to Fox Baltimore, officers were called to the Eutaw China Express just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, for a man inside who’d been shot.

The man allegedly told police he was standing at a bus stop near Eutaw St. and W. Saratoga St. when we heard shots, felt pain and then realized he’d been hit.

Investigators later discovered a robbery victim in a nearby alley got into a struggle with armed suspects when a gun went off.

The 43-year-old gunshot victim is expected to survive. Police recovered a handgun from the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 410-396-2221.

