Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Baltimore City Police are investigating after an armed robbery may have resulted in the shooting of a man who was waiting at a bus stop.

According to Fox Baltimore, officers were called to the Eutaw China Express just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, for a man inside who’d been shot.

The man allegedly told police he was standing at a bus stop near Eutaw St. and W. Saratoga St. when we heard shots, felt pain and then realized he’d been hit.

Investigators later discovered a robbery victim in a nearby alley got into a struggle with armed suspects when a gun went off.

The 43-year-old gunshot victim is expected to survive. Police recovered a handgun from the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 410-396-2221.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Shots Fired Near Lexington Market, 1 Man Hurt was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: