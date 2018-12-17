CLOSE
She Wins: Women’s Tennis Association Sides With Serena Williams On Black Catsuit Issue

The queen wins.

No matter how much folks hate to see Serena Williams shine, the fact is, you can’t hold a good, hardworking woman down. The tennis champion hasn’t had the best 2018, but she can at least revel in one satisfying win before her year is up.

Back in August, the new mom was criticized by French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, for her choice in attire at the French Open in May. Giudicelli warned in an interview that after Williams wore a Nike catsuit (made to prevent blood clots), a dress code would be put in place. “I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far,” he said. Referencing her look, he added “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

We’re not sure who respects the game more than Serena Williams, but that’s neither here nor there, as Yahoo Sports! reports that the Women’s Tennis Assocation (WTA) ruled in favor of the queen.

See a tweet that breaks it down below.

The site does however report that the French Open announced a stricter dress code for 2019, adding that “while Williams may not be able to wear the catsuit at the 2019 French Open, she can wear it anywhere else without the outrage.”

