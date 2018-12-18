Guy Gets Back at Package Thieves With Glitter & Fart Bomb

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It may be the most wonderful time of the year. But, it’s also the time of year when real-life Grinches steal packages from porches.

But one engineer and YouTube star figured out a way to get back at these thieves. Mike Rober spent 6 months rigging a package to explode with glitter and farts, catching these suspected thieves on camera in a video that has gone viral.

Oh, were they in for a surprise. Check out the clip below.

