Blue Tragic: Will Smith’s Live Action Genie Look Is Getting Dragged On A Magic Carpet Ride

When it was announced that Will Smith would play the Genie in the live action “Aladdin” movie, it was largely assumed that he was just doing the voice for a CGI genie. Well…that didn’t quite happen.

Entertainment Weekly revealed Will’s look and, boy, it is quiiiiite something. The internet saw that struggle pony tail and his bald a$$ head and decided to drag the hell out of Big Willie.

Will did reveal that he will be CGI most of the movie but this is his human disguise. Man, they should have just stuck to the CGI, huh?

For now, enjoy the jokes at Willie’s expense.

Blue Tragic: Will Smith's Live Action Genie Look Is Getting Dragged On A Magic Carpet Ride was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

