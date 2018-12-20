Bel-Air Man Used 5-Year-Old Daughter To Steal Package

It’s the holiday season so unfortunately that means packages have begun to go missing more than usual.

According to NBC Washington, The Harford County Sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect who used his 5-year-old daughter to do his dirty work. The little girl was caught on camera running up to the front door of a Bel-Air, MD home on Nov. 30. In the video, the girl can be seen looking back before taking a box off the porch.

The package reportedly contained a pair of boots.

When investigators released the surveillance footage, someone was able to identify the girl, which led to her father. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 46-year-old Gary Martin Smith.

Smith is reportedly facing several charges, including theft under $100, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 4th-degree burglary.

