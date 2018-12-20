CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Oprah Winfrey Beats Michael Jordan, Jay-Z, & Diddy For America’s Wealthiest

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

As we near the end of 2018, Forbes announced their annual earnings list. Tuesday they announced America’s Wealthiest Celebrities.

In 2017, notable icons like Oprah Winfrey, Michael JordanSean “Diddy” CombsShawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young earned a spot on the list. While Winfrey, Jay, Jordan, and Diddy maintained or earned more of their counterparts for 2018, Dr. Dre was out-earned by returnees like Tiger Woods, along with newcomers, Kylie Jenner and author James Patterson.

This year, Oprah landed at the #3 spot earning a staggering $2.8 billion; while Jordan was right behind her with the #4 spot earning $1.7 billion; two of music’s biggest returned to the list: Jay-Z earned $90 million more than he did in 2017, and landed two spaces up to the top #5 spot with $900 million.

Diddy came in at #8 by earning at least $829 million, while Tiger Woods finished out the list with $800 million.

Child Support Payments of the Rich & Famous

17 photos Launch gallery

Child Support Payments of the Rich & Famous

Continue reading Child Support Payments of the Rich & Famous

Child Support Payments of the Rich & Famous

Oprah Winfrey Beats Michael Jordan, Jay-Z, & Diddy For America’s Wealthiest was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

diddy , forbes , Jay Z , Michael Jordan , Oprah Winfrey

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
10 Ways To Give Back During The Holiday…

The winter season means different things for different people. But one consistent commonality is the sense of giving, which has…
12.07.18
7 items
Awkward Moments The Obamas Had To Endure At…

They are certainly going high.
12.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close