Ho, Ho, Ho! This Christmas, Phaedra Parks Wants You To Keep Your Peach ‘Sweet & Fresh’ With These Products

The former reality star, lawyer and mortician is now dabbling in the feminine products game.

Atlanta Junket For The New Warner Bros. Movie EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s no secret that Phaedra Parks is the queen of side hustles. Not only is she a lawyer and a mortician, but she is now dabbling in the feminine products game.

Enter: My Healthy Peach.

According to TMZ, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star is collaborating with Tatianna Knights RN, BSN, a labor and delivery nurse, for a new line to help women have “a nice juicy fresh peach and a sweet peach.”

“I am introducing a new product line. You know I’m known for my ‘badookadonk,’ but my new product line has to do something about…with your vagina,” Phaedra said during a recent gathering of friends at her Atlanta home for a “Ladies Night Out” event.

“So my new product line ‘The Healthy Peach,’ is about not having a tart peach,” the mother of two said. “I want the peaches to be sweet and fresh.”

“My Healthy Peach will make you juicy and sweet.

The line, which is free of sulfates, parabens and most harsh chemicals, seems to be doing well. According to the company’s website, the $12.50 box of wipes appear to be sold out.

In addition, it appears that Phaedra is making amends with her former cast mates, including Nene Leakes. Here’s a picture of her, Nene, Greg Leakes and Cynthia Bailey celebrating Nene’s birthday.

“#birthday#joy with @neneleakes @greggleakes@cynthiabailey10 @marlohampton@tammepha #reunited and it felt good 😜,” she wrote.

 

“We keep in touch and we talk,” Phaedra revealed on a recent episode of TV One’s Sister Circle. “Her husband is going through Cancer, so I’ve been trying to support her.”

Phaedra also hinted that she is open to returning to RHOA–if asked.

“And you know never say never, it’s a new year who knows,” she offered. “But like I tell people I’m an old-fashioned girl and I have five degrees as we all know. So I really don’t have to do anything I don’t want to. I have companies, and jobs and businesses.”

 

 

Guess only time will tell if she returns to the Bravo hit show AND if these wipes will continue to keep selling out.

Ho, Ho, Ho! This Christmas, Phaedra Parks Wants You To Keep Your Peach ‘Sweet & Fresh’ With These Products was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

phaedra parks

