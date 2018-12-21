Jazzy Report: Ditch Your Boarding Pass For Facial Recognition!

American Airlines is trying to make boarding passes a thing of the past! They’re working on allowing passengers to simply scan their faces to board their flights. The system will delete all photos after they’re matched, but if you’re still a little creeped out you can continue to use your old school boarding pass.

