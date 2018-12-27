CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

All of Eddie Murphy’s 10 Kids Pose for Christmas Photo

Leave a comment
Dark & Lovely Announces Bria Murphy As New Global Brand Ambassador

Source: Charles Eshelman / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It was indeed a merry Christmas at the Murphy’s this week.

Eddie Murphy’s eldest daughter, Bria, posted the below photo on Instagram Wednesday featuring her comedian father and his 10 kids. Murphy was seen in the center of the group holding his daughter Izzy Oona as his fiancée Paige Butcher held their three-week-old child, Max Charles.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas!!! 🎄

A post shared by Bria (@bria_murphy) on

Besides Bria, the comedian’s other children, Eric, Angel Iris, Miles Mitchell, Bella Zahra, Christian, Shayne Audra and Zola Ivy, were also in the picture.

The photo also included Murphy’s mother as well as his fiancee’s mom.

Photos Of The Day: Eddie Murphy’s Flawless Family, Gigi Hadid’s Insane Workout Gear & More
10 photos
eddie murphy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close