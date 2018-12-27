CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

I Love You Mayne: Terrence Howard Proposes to Ex-Wife

Leave a comment
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Terrence Howard is getting married for a 5th time. But, he’ll be saying “I do” to his wife-to-be for a second time.

The “Empire” star proposed to ex-wife Mira Pak over the holiday weekend, three years after their divorce. The two separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015, but have been spotted together since then.

According to an Instagram post from Howard’s jeweler, Pak’s ring is a whopping 7 carats, set in rose gold.

Photos showed his former and future wife crying happily as she put on her new ring. Howard also shared a video from the proposal on Christmas Day. The couple shares two sons.

If Howard and Pak do end up walking down the aisle, it will be Howard’s second time marrying one woman twice. He divorced and remarried his first wife, Lori McCommas, before marrying second wife Michelle Ghent. Pak is his third wife and fourth marriage.

17 Times Terrence Howard Played The Same Character (PHOTOS)
17 photos
marriage , Mira Pak , Terrence Howard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close