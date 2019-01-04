10 R. Kelly Songs that Gave Clues to His Secret Sex Life

The shock of Lifetime’s Surviving R.Kelly series has also been met with awe as former fans try to make sense of how the Piped Piper was able to get away with his proclivity for young women and alleged sexual abuse of said women for so many years.

Last night, during episodes one and two, we learned R. Kelly didn’t shy from his taboo behavior. According to former personal and music industry associates as well as victims, the singer’s salacious behavior was interwoven with his lyrics.

We complied a list of 10 songs that make R.Kelly’s sex life not-so secretive and may prompt you to think twice before pressing play.

1. “She’s Got That Vibe” w/ Public Announcement

Questionable Lyric: “Little cute Aaliyah’s got it (yeah, she’s got that vibe)” Aaliyah was 12/13 in 1992 when this came out.

2. “I Like The Crotch On You”

Honestly, all of 12 Play deserves a side-eye, but he let this lyric slip through: “Only if you’re old enough, baby. 18 and over or 16 and under.”

3. “Age Aint Nothing But a Number” – Aaliayh

R.Kelly wrote this for Aaliyah. But, it looks like life imitated art.

4. “You Remind Me Of Something”

In Surviving R.Kelly, Lizzette Martinez mentioned being accosted to perform sexual acts on R.Kelly in the back of cars around other people.

5. “You Are Not Alone” – Michael Jackson

In Surviving R.Kelly, Lizzette Martinez said while R.Kelly wrote the song for Michael Jackson, it was based on her miscarriage of the child they shared.

6. “Home Alone” Ft. Keith Murray

Questionable Lyric: “Parents out of town, ladies all around. Me and the crew doin’ what we do.” R.Kelly released this song in 1998. He was 31 years old at the time. Who’s he dating with parents at home?

7. “If I’m Wit’ You”

Questionable Lyric: “Remember I’m the first to give your cootie the pain.” We all know R.Kelly liked them young.

8. Guilty Until Proven Innocent” w/ Jay-Z

Questionable Lyrics: “Try to charge me but I’m not guilty. I got, all, my mamis. I’ve got all of my mamis.” Brag much?

9. “I’m A Flirt (Remix)”

Questionable Lyric: “A dog on the prowl when I’m walking through the mall. If I could man I would probably f*ck with all of y’all.” In Surviving R.Kelly, we learned Kelly often when to malls looking for teen girls.

10. “Wanna Be There” w/ Ariiraye

Questionable Lyric: “It’s been so many years so I know it feels awkward. Know you had to tuck all your tears in your school locker.” It sounds like Robert wants to be there for someone who uses a school locker. Not cool.

Honorable Mention: “I Admit”

“I admit I f*ck with all the ladies (ladies) That’s both older and young ladies (yeah) But tell me how they call it pedophile because of that Shit, that’s crazy (crazy)” Call a spade a spade.