Listen To Barack Obama’s Hit Song “One Last Time (44 Remix)”

2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Barack Obama is the most admired man in the country and also one of the most powerful, but we never thought he would ever become a Billboard charting artist. Recruited by Lin-Manuel Miranda to lend his voice to the “One Last Time (44 Remix),” Obama is featured reading George Washington‘s final words as president.

From HypeBeast: “One Last Time (44 Remix)” is now sitting at number 22 on Billboard’s Hot R&B songs chart. According to Nielsen Music, the song has now garnered more than 307,000 streams in the US and recorded over 9,000 downloads.”

But according to Billboard, Obama has technically charted before.

“Obama previously appeared on two now-defunct Billboard charts. A Moment in History: The Inauguration of Barack Obama hit No. 6 on the TV DVD Sales tally in March 2009, while a song, “Pop Off,” by JX Cannon featuring Obama, reached No. 10 on Billboard + Twitter Emerging Artists in December 2015,” the site states.

Listen to the “One Last Time” remix below, which also features Christopher Jackson and Bebe Winans. We can only hope the prez is in the studio somewhere working on his full-length project.

Photo: Getty

Listen To Barack Obama’s Hit Song “One Last Time (44 Remix)” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Barrack Obama

