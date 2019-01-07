CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Leave a comment
Cyntoia Brown

Source: YouTube screenshot / youtube screenshot

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail.

Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex trafficking victim serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was 16 back in 2004.

Brown will be eligible for release on August 7th and will stay on parole for 10 years. She began serving her sentence in 2006.

“Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16,” Haslam said in a statement. “Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life.”

Brown will be required to participate in regular counseling sessions and must complete at least 50 hours of community service, including working with at-risk youth. She also will be required to get a job.

Activists, lawmakers and celebrities have highlighted her case, fueling intense interest and a renewed legal fight to get her out of prison following a 2011 PBS documentary, “Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story.” Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West, have cited Brown’s case as an illustration of a broken justice system. Brown was a victim herself, they said, and didn’t deserve her punishment.

In a statement released by her lawyers, Brown thanked Gov. Haslam for giving her a second chance.

____

Source: Tennessean 

Cyntoia Brown

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has…
01.04.19
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close