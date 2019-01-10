CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Calls R.Kelly “Talented Pedophile”, Speaks on #MuteRKelly

D.L. Hughley

Source: Paul Warner / Contributor / Getty

D.L. Hughley is wrestling with an internal struggle most of R.Kelly’s fans are facing after the airing of Lifetime’s “Surviving R.Kelly” docuseries almost a week ago.

TMZ caught up withe comedian and host of The D.L. Hughley Show at LAX Wednesday. He told the cameraperson listening to R.Kelly’s music is a “tough call” because he’s a “talented pedophile.” But, he said he won’t purchase any more of his music.

As for the docuseries, D.L. said no one should be surprised and most people knew about the allegations surrounding the singer. Check out his full conversation with TMZ below.

D.L. Hughley

